James Carville: Bernie Was ‘Off’ Tonight, Looked Like He Was Sick

Former lead strategist for Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign James Carville said on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s post-Democratic presidential debate wrap-up that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was “off.”

Carville said, “Bernie Sanders, this is the first time he’s really gotten roughed up a little bit, and he didn’t like it. He looked like he had a cold. It was just something. He wasn’t terrible. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not —calm down Bernie bros, but he was just a little off. He wasn’t quite himself.”

