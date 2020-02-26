Bloomberg on Coronavirus: ‘We Are as Exposed to This Kind of Thing as We’ve Ever Been’

During a town hall on CNN on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg discussed President Trump’s coronavirus press conference and stated that America is “not ready for this kind of thing” and “as exposed to this kind of thing as we’ve ever been, probably more so.”

Bloomberg said, “I hope he’s right that the virus doesn’t come here, that nobody gets sick. That would be a wonderful outcome. But the bottom line is, we are not ready for this kind of thing. And the president is not a scientist is a nice way to phrase it, doesn’t seem to believe in science. We are as exposed to this kind of thing as we’ve ever been, probably more so.”

