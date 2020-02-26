Tulsi Gabbard on Dem Debate: ‘I Couldn’t Watch Much of It, to Be Honest’

Wednesday on Fox News, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) gave Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate low marks, adding that it did not focus on issues in need of immediate attention, such as coronavirus.

“I couldn’t watch much of it, to be honest,” she said. “And I believe that voters probably walked away not getting much value and feeling pretty frustrated, given the serious, serious challenges that we’re facing right now, with things like — like the coronavirus, something that is threatening the safety, health, and well-being, and lives of the American people, and something that requires all of us, as Americans, coming together, standing together, and standing together just as we would in wartime, except now, in this case, the enemy is a virus. And we have got to make sure that we prevent its spread.

Host Neil Cavuto asked the Hawaii congresswoman to react to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the presidential field’s frontrunner who many in the Democratic Party establishment reject as a viable nominee.

“Well, first of all, I’m still running for president,” she said. “And that’s exactly where I’m focused,” I think the thing that scares folks is that someone like Bernie Sanders, someone like myself — I don’t agree with all of Bernie Sanders’ positions on things. I do agree with some. But I think what’s clear is that we don’t march to the beat of the warmongering foreign policy establishment in Washington or the Democratic powerful elite.”

“This is really about putting the interests of the American people first and really working to address those challenges and bringing the different ideas that we all have as Americans to the forefront, whether they are Democrat or Republican or Independent ideas, saying, we have got to put country first, because people are suffering and struggling and being left behind, so long as politicians in Washington are playing games with their lives,” Gabbard continued.

Later, Cavuto also asked her about the possibility of being Sanders’ running mate in the 2020 presidential election. She declined to address that possibly, restating she was still running for the Democratic nomination.

“I’m — again, yes, I am — Bernie is a friend, but I’m very focused on doing exactly what we’re doing, carrying this message that I’m sharing with you and your viewers here today,” she said.

“Well, that would moderate what — that would moderate what seems an extreme ticket, right?” Cavuto asked.

“Potentially so,” she replied. “But I think what’s — what’s most important for us to focus on is, what are voters looking for? When you look at the dissatisfaction they have with the political institutions, the powerful elite who run Washington, they’re looking for a champion. They’re looking for leaders who will really bring about this vision that our founders had for us, a government of, by, and for the people. And so, really, regardless of party, that is where our focus must be.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor