Klobuchar: I’d Vote Against Banning Abortion After 20 Weeks

During a town hall on the Fox News Channel on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said that she opposes banning abortion after 20 weeks.

Moderator Martha MacCallum asked, “Senate Democrats blocked a bill that would ban all abortion after 20 weeks, when a woman is approximately, nearly five months pregnant. You weren’t there for that vote. So, would you have voted to ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy?”

Klobuchar responded, “I would’ve voted with the Democrats on that. Because I think Roe v. Wade is now the law of the land and a lot of these bills are attempts to change that. And I would, if I was president, I would work with Congress to actually try to codify Roe v. Wade into law.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett