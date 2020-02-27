MSNBC’s Deutsch: Trump ‘Trying to Move in on’ Buttigieg’s Husband?

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network contributor Donny Deutsch suggested President Donald Trump might be gay for former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Buttigieg.

Before heading to a commercial break, co-host Mika Brzezinski teased an upcoming segment in which a panel will react to President Donald Trump seemingly tweeting he could “live” with Buttigieg as president.

Eric, I can live with that! https://t.co/TtNdK9pg06 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

Deutsch, a frequent “Morning Joe” commentator, asked if Trump’s tweet meant he is “trying to move in on” Chasten Buttigieg.

“Still ahead, some mixed messaging from President Trump yesterday after he appeared to tweet that he could live with Pete Buttigieg as president,” Brzezinski stated.

“Meaning he’s trying to move in on his husband?” asked Deutsch. “What did he mean?”

A confused Brzezinski replied, “What?”

