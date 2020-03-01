Roland Martin: White Evangelicals Are ‘Frauds’ — Trump Is a ‘Fake Christian’

Journalist Roland Martin said white evangelical Christianity was a “fraud,” and President Donald Trump “is a fake Christian” Saturday on MSNBC.

Martin said, “First and foremost, look, I’m a Christian author. My wife is an ordained minister. The reality is this here; white conservative evangelicals are Christian frauds. Let me say it again: they’re frauds. If you look at the Moral Majority from the Jerry Falwells and the Pat Robertsons of the world, all we heard from them since the late ’70s and ’80s, character, values, morals, and all those things. Yet, what they did is they embraced Donald Trump, who is immoral, has no values, has no principles, and, frankly, is a fake Christian, okay.”

He added, “Black Evangelicals see right through this. We have always seen through this. Remember, it was white conservative Evangelicals who held up and supported Jim Crow and who would use the Bible to endorse slavery. What you have are individuals who only care about two things — white conservative evangelicals care about two things. They can’t stand gay people, and they can’t stand abortion. And so all they care about are federal judges who are going to drive home their agenda, and that’s why they suck up to Trump.”

