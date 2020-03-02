Biden: I’d Ask Buttigieg ‘To Be Part of an Administration’ if I’m Nominated

During an interview with Houston CBS affiliate KHOU’s Marcelino Benito on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said that he “indicated” to former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, “that if I became the nominee, I’d come and ask him to be part of an administration.”
Biden said, “I did speak to Pete Buttigieg a couple of days ago to encourage him to stay engaged. Because he has enormous talent, and I indicated to him that if I became the nominee, I’d come and ask him to be part of an administration.”
(h/t Mediaite)
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.