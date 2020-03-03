Scarborough: Let’s Not Forget Bernie Sanders ‘Is Still the Frontrunner’

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to former Vice President Joe Biden picking up several endorsements, including from former 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), as an effort to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) from winning the party’s nomination due to his socialist policies.

Scarborough noted Monday was an “incredible day in politics,” but he maintained that Sanders “is still the frontrunner” in the race.

“It really was … [an] incredible day in politics yesterday,” Scarborough told MSNBC’s Willie Geist. “And yes, a big day for Joe Biden, but let’s not forget that front-runner, Bernie Sanders. He is still the frontrunner. But this is effectively — there’s been a narrowing, there’s been a real focus, and in the Democratic Party now, it comes down to the question that Bernie said in that huge rally, and that is who is the best candidate, what is the best campaign, to take on and beat Donald Trump? This morning, it’s game on.”

