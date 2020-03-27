Limbaugh Defends Trump Coronavirus Response: He ‘Has a History of Solving Problems’

Conservative talker Rush Limbaugh said during his nationally syndicated radio show on Friday that President Donald Trump had “a history of solving problems, to actually lead the country through” the coronavirus outbreak.

Limbaugh said, “Through all of this, I have never had any doubt we are going to come out of it. I never have any doubt we are going to come out of this stronger. We are going to come out of it healthy. I think it is imperative that we have somebody like Donald Trump, who is outside the establishment expert class, who has a history of solving problems, to actually lead the country through this.”

He continued, “You know, we’ve talked about the deep state all these years since Trump was elected, the Trump-Russia collusion, the FBI — well the deep state extends very deeply. And the American people did not elect a bunch of health experts that we don’t know. We didn’t elect a president to defer to a bunch of health experts that we don’t know. And how do we know they’re even health experts? Well, they wear white lab coats, and they have been at the job for a while, and they are at the CDC, and they are at the NIH. Yeah, they have been there, and they are there, but have there been any job assessments for them? They are just assumed to be the best because they are in government. These are all kinds of things I have been questioning. And I have been watching people routinely accept whatever the authorities say.”

