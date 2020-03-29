LA Gov. Edwards: ‘Never Any Hint’ from Feds, Anyone to Cancel Mardi Gras over Coronavirus Threat

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said no one, including officials from the federal government, urged him or local officials to cancel the Mardi Gras celebrations to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

When asked, Edwards said, “Well look, there was never any hint from anyone to me or to the mayor of New Orleans that there should be any consideration to downsizing or canceling Mardi Gras.”

He added, “I think if you look back there we about 15 cases in the country all of which of the tied directly to travel or indirectly to travel and there was never any hint of this. If you look back, the federal government was saying things were well under control.”

Thursday on CNN, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said her city was given “no red flag” from Homeland Security, FBI, or the CDC to cancel the Mardi Gras celebrations to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

