McCarthy on China Reopening Wet Markets: ‘Have Enough People Died for Them to Understand?’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed Mainland China’s for its handling of the outbreak of the coronavirus and allowing wet markets to be reopened.

The California Republican questioned if the Chinese communist government had actually learned anything from it.

“This is a China communist cover-up,” McCarthy said. “Because if you watch the doctor who gave the warning, you cannot find him anymore. The University of Southampton did a study, had China been honest with the world, 95% fewer people would have been sick. That means it would have been controlled and contained inside China if they would have just allowed when President Trump requested our scientists, our researchers, our doctors, we would have contained that there.”

“Now, what we’re finding and you’re watching China still open up these wet markets, have enough people died for them to understand?” he continued. “Has there been enough financial destruction not just in China and in America, but around the world every single day, and they continue to deny it. Their own numbers are a lie. You know, there is a recent study out there that I saw on this report, Wuhan where this originated from, they estimate 43,000 people in China died there. We will not know because they killed the doctors. They don’t give the real reporting.”

“And because of their cover-up, we’re having more than a million people have this virus and the thousands of people who have died,” McCarthy added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor