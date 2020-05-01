Pence: ‘We Could Have Much of This Coronavirus Epidemic Behind Us by Early June’

During an interview with the Fox News Rundown podcast released on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence stated that if people practice social distancing and follow guidance from officials, “we could have much of this coronavirus epidemic behind us by early June.”

Pence said, “I think if the American people continue to practice social distancing, if they heed the guidance, particularly through any phased reopening from their state and local officials, I believe we could have much of this coronavirus epidemic behind us by early June. But, it’s going to take all of us and doing everything that we need to continue to do to get through this. But, I have every confidence that we will.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett