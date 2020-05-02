Biden: Reade Allegations ‘Are False’ – ‘Believing a Woman Means Taking a Woman’s Claim Seriously’

During an interview aired on Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that the allegations against him made by Tara Reade “are false.” And “Believing a woman means taking a woman’s claim seriously when she steps forward and then vetting it, looking into it.”

Biden said that he didn’t want to respond to the Trump campaign’s statement about his “Morning Joe” interview on Friday before stating, “I’m saying unequivocally, it never happened, period. Believing a woman means taking a woman’s claim seriously when she steps forward and then vetting it, looking into it. That’s true in this case as well. Women have a right to be heard and the press should rigorously investigate the claims like these, and I’d always uphold those principles. But in the end, in every case, the truth is what matters. And in this case, the truth is, these claims are false.”

