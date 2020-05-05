Schumer: ‘Even if’ Coronavirus ‘Came From China Wrongly,’ Trump Should Have Done More

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that President Trump is “blaming China” and even if coronavirus “came from China, and even if it came from China wrongly,” President Trump should have done more about it.

Schumer stated, “He spends half his time on whims, medicines that don’t work. He spends half his time on blaming other people, or other issues. You know, he’s now blaming China. Well, guess what Mr. President? It doesn’t — it — even if it came from China, and even if it came from China wrongly, why didn’t you do something about it? South Korea did. Australia did. The idea is to deal with the problem, not just spend all your time with pointing fingers of blame. It doesn’t make anybody better.”

