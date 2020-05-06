Carville: Trump Campaign a ‘Crumbling Empire’ — Goal Not to Just Win But ‘End the Scourge of Trumpism in This Country Forever’

Wednesday on MSNBC, Democratic strategist James Carville indicated he thought the election of former Vice President Joe Biden in November was a certainty and said it was such a sure thing that the Trump campaign thought it was as well.

According to the cocksure Carville, the Trump campaign staffers were “fleecing the campaign” because they saw the end of the line for Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I was optimistic because every election since he’s been elected, we’ve won,” he said. “Every poll, we’re ahead. There’s nothing but overwhelming evidence. Look what his campaign is doing. They’re a pack of grifters. His campaign manager got two condos, a Ferrari, a yacht, a Range Rover, and they’re all just fleecing the campaign. This is all about making money, and they’re going in there and giving him fake polls … This whole thing is like a crumbling empire right before your eyes. Everybody is trying to take everything that can get on the way out. And they’re trying to prop him up so they all can make money.”

“[T]hey were going to lose before this hit,” Carville added. “They’re just going to lose worse now, and they all know it. And they’re all getting profiles written about themselves. I saw Blaise Pascal, the campaign manager, whatever his name is all over The New York Times magazine posing for pictures. The whole thing is gone.”

Later in the program, Carville argued Democrats should mimic so-called Never Trump Republicans and beat Trump to the point it would end the “scourge of Trumpism” forever.

“[L]et me tell you — the Lincoln Group and the Bulwark, these Never Trumper Republicans — the Democrats could learn a lot from them,” Carville said. “They’re mean. They fight hard. We don’t fight like that. They don’t fight like that. The way that you run for a presidential campaign is that you’re a pirate ship. You’re always calculating. You’re always taking one speeding direction. You siege, and you loop, and you burn. That’s just the way it is.”

“And they’re ineffective,” he continued. “They’re just riding low in the water. They’re all fat. They’re all rich. They’re all scamming. They’re all making money. My advice is get ready, hit them, hit them, and hit them again because it don’t matter if the Dow was 35,000. He’s not going to win. He wasn’t going to win when unemployment was 3.5%. He’s certainly not going to win now. But the idea is not just to beat him. It is to end the scourge of Trumpism in this country forever, and we can do that. It is within our grasp right now. Right now. They’re just fleecing this thing. All they’re trying to do is make money right now. They know what’s going on. Everybody knows what is happening in this country.

