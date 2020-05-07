GOP Sen. Kennedy on Mueller Probe Revelations: ‘We Need to Start Hearings Now’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacted to the Justice Department releasing a memo from former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that showed the timeline and the scope of former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Kennedy asked what is going to be done about the new revelations, saying Congress proved it can hold “safe hearings” amid the coronavirus pandemic. He then demanded to start the hearings “now.”

“Guys, what are we going to do about it? You know, this is on top the Carter Page stuff, everything else we’ve heard — the General Flynn stuff and Congress hasn’t done anything,” Kennedy lamented. “All we’ve done is strut around and talked and issued press releases. … We proved yesterday that we can hold safe hearings where we’re apart and people can participate by Zoom if they want to. We need to start hearings now, like yesterday. That’s my opinion, anyway.”

He added, “First of all, we need to call all of these people and put them under oath. … On Rosenstein’s memo, look, the way I read that memo it basically said, ‘Go find me something. Get me a scalp.’ It became clear to me throughout the entire investigation that that’s what Mr. Mueller’s team was doing. Once again, I don’t know whether Mr. Mueller was all that involved. But in terms of what Adam did — Congressman Schiff — I mean, that’s just third world country stuff to gather evidence from 53 witnesses — I mean, they deposed in secret under oath. They said nope, there’s nothing there and he goes out and says. ‘I have direct evidence.’ Now, that’s not right. Disagreement is fine in a democracy, but this isn’t disagreement, this is persecution. These weren’t investigations, they weren’t prosecutions, they were persecutions.”

