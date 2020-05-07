Schumer: Trump, McCarthy, McConnell ‘Remind Me’ of Herbert Hoover — ‘We Need Franklin Rooseveltian-Type Action’

In a Thursday appearance on MSNBC, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) likened President Donald Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to former President Herbert Hoover for their hesitancy to quickly push out a fourth stimulus relief package amid the coronavirus pandemic, calling for a “Franklin Rooseveltian-type action” to intervene.

Schumer said Republicans wanting to wait and see, which he deemed as them doing “nothing,” how the first rounds of financial aid “is so wrong.”

“We have a huge crisis here,” Schumer argued. “We haven’t had as many people unemployed since the Great Depression. Stores, businesses are closing all the time. More people are being laid off. People … have trouble in every way economically. We need big, bold action, and Speaker Pelosi and I are working very closely together on putting together a very strong plan, which you will hear shortly. The people like McConnell and McCarthy and even Trump who say let’s wait and do nothing, well, they remind me of the old Herbert Hoovers. We had the Great Depression. He said let’s wait it out. It got worse and worse. We need Franklin Rooseveltian-type action. And we hope to take that in the House and in the Senate in a very big and bold way.”

“We need action to help average folks,” he continued. “We’ve done some in the House and Senate. We have to do a lot more.”

