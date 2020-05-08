Andrew McCabe: ‘General Flynn Was Not Targeted — He Was Properly Investigated in a Well-Predicated Case’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe reacted to the Department of Justice’s decision to drop charges against former National Security Adviser Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn after new evidence came to light showing that FBI agents attempted to entrap Flynn into lying to them.

After CNN aired a clip of President Donald Trump calling FBI leadership “dishonest, crooked people” and “human scum,” McCabe criticized Trump for his remarks and added that Flynn “was not targeted.” Instead, McCabe offered Flynn was “properly investigated in a well-predicated case.”

“The president debases himself and reduces himself every day by saying disgusting things about people, and in this case, saying disgusting things about people who dedicated their lives to protecting this country and their fellow citizens,” McCabe told host John Berman. “That’s all horrendous and we’re, unfortunately, used to that by now. But I would point out that General Flynn was not targeted. He was properly investigated in a well-predicated case … whose validity has been proven not just by those of us who were involved but later by the Mueller investigation and after that by the inspector general’s investigation. He was investigated because we had reason to believe he presented a threat to national security. I still think that those things are worthy of investigation. Apparently the president does not.”

He added after suggesting Trump could pardon some of his other friends who have been convicted of crimes, “There’s really no limit to how far the president will go to undo the application of the rule of law in this country.”

