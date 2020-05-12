GOP Rep. Byrne ‘Not for’ Vote-By-Mail — ‘Every State Has an Absentee Ballot Law’

Elections can be done despite the threat of coronavirus, according to Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL).

Tuesday, during an interview with Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Byrne explained his opposition to the vote-by-mail push nationally. According to the Alabama Republican, absentee voting is available, if needed, and in-person voting can take place with minimal risks.

“I’m not for it,” Byrne said. “Every state has an absentee ballot law because there are people that can’t show up. And there are going to be people this year because they have an underlying condition or they’re elderly don’t want to show up to vote, and we should them vote by absentee. But just open it up, and anybody and his little brother just want to send in his ballot without having to physically show up — look, we got people all over Alabama that can’t wait to physically show up and stand next to one another for three or four hours to watch a football game. Surely we don’t mind spending a few minutes standing near one another — we can probably social distance, by the way during these elections — stand in the same place with one another, wearing facemasks and go vote. That’s what we should do.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor