DNC Spox: Flynn Unmasking Story Will ‘Backfire’ – Shows ‘How Serious Flynn Was’ in Talks with Russia

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Bill Hemmer Reports,” DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa reacted to the reports that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden asked for the identity of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn by stating that there isn’t anything “scandalous” about unmasking and that the story will “backfire on Republicans. Because it just showed how serious Flynn was in his conversations with the Russians.”

Hinojosa said, “First of all, this is a distraction. All you’re having Republicans do right now is distract from the fact that they’ve continued to politicize the Justice Department. I’m someone who worked there, and I understand the independence of the Justice Department.”

She added that unmasking “is nothing that is scandalous in any way. But frankly, this is going to backfire on Republicans. Because it just showed how serious Flynn was in his conversations with the Russians. So, Republicans can try to use this to play political football. But, in reality, this is going to backfire with them.”

