Jayapal: ‘Biden Should Call for a Full Investigation’ of Reade Allegations ‘by All Relevant Authorities and the Media’

On Tuesday’s edition of the San Francisco Chronicle’s “It’s All Political” podcast, House Progressive Caucus Co-Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), urged 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden to “call for a full investigation” of Tara Reade’s allegations “by all relevant authorities and the media.”

Jayapal said, [relevant remarks begin around 30:30] “I have watched as additional details have come to light about Ms. Reade’s allegations. And I really believe that Joe Biden should call for a full investigation of these allegations by all relevant authorities and the media. And I just think they have to be investigated, not only from a political perspective, do I believe that Joe Biden shouldn’t have that hanging over his head. But I think that women are a key part of the electorate. I think we all understand what the #MeToo movement was about. And I think that that is something that, honestly, will benefit Joe Biden, will make him consistent with some of the things he’s talked about around his work around violence against women and his leadership in that area. I just think it’s the right thing to do.”

