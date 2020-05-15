Speaking Friday to Spectrum News’s 1 SoCal podcast, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) urged black Americans to “keep your ass at home” to prevent the further spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

(Listen from 7:24)

A partial transcript is as follows:

ALEX COHEN: A big part of keeping everybody safe right now is these orders to stay safer at home. We’re coming up on two months of this and the weather is getting warm. I think it’s safe to say people are feeling cooped up and antsy. And you did an interview recently with The Grio and you were very explicit on this.

REP. MAXINE WATERS: Some people may be offended by what I’m about to say, but this is aunty Maxine and she keeps herself permission to say what’s in her heart and I want black people, my people, to keep your ass at home, and don’t be out on the street. Don’t be socializing, because in the final analysis, you’ve got to take care of yourself. A lot of people out there don’t care about you.