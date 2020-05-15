Scalise: House Proxy Voting Rules ‘Unconstitutional,’ They ‘Will Be Challenged’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that the House of Representatives’ new proxy voting rules are “unconstitutional,” and that any significant pieces of legislation that are passed under the rules “will be challenged.” He also criticized Democrats who voted for the rules by stating that they’ve surrendered their voting cards to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Scalise said that Democrats who voted for the proxy voting measure “just voted to give [their] voting card in Congress to Nancy Pelosi. … It’s unconstitutional, first of all. Because a quorum under this — just — this resolution they just passed, 20 people on the floor, 20 Democrats can constitute a quorum of the House of Representatives, 435 people. That goes against Article I of the Constitution.”

He added, “Well, if they pass any bill using these new rules, they haven’t done it yet, but they are now creating this opportunity to have 20 people on the floor to constitute a quorum, and Nancy Pelosi literally will be able to hold the voting cards of so many of these people. If they pass anything significant using this, it will be challenged. It’ll be challenged.”

