Dem Rep. Cohen: Obama Was Right — Trump Is ‘Defunct of Knowledge and Talks Like a Third-Grader’

Sunday on MSNBC, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) slammed President Donald Trump, saying he was “just defunct of knowledge and talks like a third-grader.”

In a clip, former President Barack Obama said, “All those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing, turns out they don’t have all the answers. A lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions. Do what you think is right. Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy, that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way. Which is why things are so screwed up.”

Host Alex Witt said, “So look no names there but when he is talking about the so-called grown-ups, and that’s how little kids think, is he talking about President Trump? Do you endorse this kind of language and that assessment that way?”

Cohen said, “Well when you talk about somebody who thought a nuclear bomb could deter a hurricane, who thought that injecting some type of light or heat into a person’s body or some chemical could cure them of COVID-19, you are talking about somebody who is just defunct of knowledge and talks like a third-grader. He’s exactly right.”

He continued, “Today Navarro was on “Meet the Press,” and said Obama and the previous administration left our stockpiles empty. They had been in office three years, don’t you think that could get the stockpiles up to snuff. You buy a house, and you go in, and you can see the pantry doesn’t have the food you want, you go to the store and buy food. They are blaming Obama for the stockpile not being where they want it three years later. They have been in charge of it for three years. They haven’t taken care of it. It’s absurd. President Obama was right. He is highly respected. This attack on Obama, it’s fantasy. That’s a hoax. It’s typical of what Trump does. He projects, and he lies. He is a mendacious individual. It’s dangerous at this serious time that we have somebody in office who is not capable of facing reality, dealing with science and being a leader and putting the country first.”

