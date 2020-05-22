Michael Moore: Trump Trying to Rig 2020 — We Must Fight ‘Tooth and Nail’ for Vote-by-Mail

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore accused President Donald Trump of attempting to “rig” the 2020 presidential election said Democrats must fight “tooth and nail” with Trump for mail-in voting.

Melber asked, “Your concern about that, and as someone who has always been tough and loud and clear about your politics in public, what do you think people like you, fellow liberals, should do if Trump is playing games with 2020 voting?”

Moore said, “He has to be fought tooth and nail. There can be no compromise now. I can see, I think others can see what he is up to here. He is trying to do a number of things to make the election go in his favor by rigging it, by trying to make it uncomfortable or uneasy or, if the virus still going on in November.”

He continued, “I don’t know why he would oppose this, because it seems like a lot of seniors, that was his strongest demographic, why he would oppose making it easier for them so that they don’t have to go to a polling place and maybe get the virus. A lot of stuff doesn’t make any sense right now.”

He added, “But I’ve learned in terms of how we lost to him last time, how he won the White House by losing the election, to not take him for granted. Every move he is making, whether it’s getting rid of the inspector generals, so there is no watchdogs in the last six to nine months, whether it’s the business with the post office, whatever he is doing and whatever he is up to, suggesting maybe we postpone the election because of the virus. We must not postpone the election. We must make it easy for every American to vote. We must not be afraid of men carrying guns in our state capitols. They are the minority.”

