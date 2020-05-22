MSNBC’s Stengel: ‘The First Amendment Doesn’t Protect False Speech about a Virus’

While speaking on MSNBC on Thursday, MSNBC Political Analyst Richard Stengel argued that the First Amendment “doesn’t protect false speech about a virus or false speech that endangers the health of your users.”

Stengel said, “The First Amendment doesn’t protect false speech about a virus or false speech that endangers the health of your users. And by the way, Facebook and Twitter have been taking things down, but they need to be even more vigilant about it, and Google needs to be even more vigilant about what they prioritize in their search results. They need to prioritize factual information in their search results, rather than emotional and inflammatory conspiracy theories that get people’s eyes.”

