McCaskill: ‘Mean-Spirited’ Trump ‘Is Not a Real Man’

Tuesday on MSNBC, network political commentator former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) accused President Donald Trump of not being a “real man” because of his refusal to be photographed wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McCaskill said, “Yeah, you know, Peter’s reporting and many other great reporters in this country have revealed the truth of the matter and that is that Donald Trump thinks he’s the victim of this virus. That somehow, this has been done to him. And he’s never seen his role as someone to protect, to empathize, to be aggressive in terms of safety. Only Donald Trump could make wearing a mask political. And what he has done is he has basically convinced people that if you’re wearing a mask, you’re somehow not manly. Well, real men wear masks. Donald Trump is not a real man. Joe Biden was over the weekend.”

Discussing Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) getting emotional while urging his residents to wear masks, McCaskill said, “Yeah, it’s hard not and maybe because I can cry at commercials, you know, I’m not ashamed of the fact I cry easily —when I watched that video for the first time, I choked up. And maybe it’s because I’ve got people in my family I worry about. And when I think of their safety, I realize that how others are viewing this impacts how healthy they can remain. And so it is one of these things where that governor was really kind of showing an ethos of being what Tim McGraw would say, humble and kind. He was speaking from his heart. He was talking about kindness as a value. But how long has it been since the president of the United States conveyed anything close to humble or kind? I mean, this is a braggart, this is a liar, this is somebody who is mean and mean-spirited and has done terrible things to people unfairly, through the pinnacle of power in this world. This virus hasn’t been done to him. He has done bad in relation to this virus.”

