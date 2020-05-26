Navarro on Hong Kong: CCP Is Trying to ‘Put Them in Concentration Camps’ Like in Tibet and Xinjiang

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro warned of the Chinese Communist Party trying to “grind, with their jackboots, the people of Hong Kong into the dirt.” And said that the CCP is trying to take freedoms away from the people of Hong Kong and “do what they did with the people in Xinjiang and Tibet, put them in concentration camps.”

Navarro said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:15] “What I can tell you is, what the Chinese Communist Party is trying to do with Hong Kong is take away their promised freedoms, 30 years earlier, and do what they did with the people in Xinjiang and Tibet, put them in concentration camps. And so, what we have here is a choice by the Chinese Communist Party, if they want to end Hong Kong as the financial capital of Asia, then they will go ahead with this crazy insanity of basically trying to basically grind, with their jackboots, the people of Hong Kong into the dirt. And it’s their choice, not ours. If they make that choice, I think the world is going to react in a way just like they did with Tiananmen Square.”

