DOJ Spox: Barr Has Selected U.S. Attorney to Investigate Unmasking

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Department of Justice communications director Kerri Kupec stated that U.S. Attorney John Bash has been tapped by Attorney General William Barr to conduct an investigation of unmasking that will be supporting John Durham’s investigation and stated that “looking specifically at who was unmasking whom can add a lot to our understanding about motivation and big picture events.”

Kupec said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:30] “So, John Durham, as part of his investigation, had been looking at the issue of unmasking. And the attorney general determined that certain aspects of unmasking needed to be reviewed separately, as a support to John Durham’s investigation. So, he tapped John Bash, one of our U.S. Attorneys out of Texas, to do just that. And Sean, obviously, we know that unmasking inherently isn’t wrong, but certainly, the frequency, the motivation, and the reasoning behind unmasking can be problematic. And when you’re looking at unmasking as part of a broader investigation, like John Durham’s investigation, looking specifically at who was unmasking whom can add a lot to our understanding about motivation and big picture events.”

Kupec added that unmasking episodes before and after the election will be reviewed.

