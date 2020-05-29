Biden on Klobuchar: Events in Minneapolis Have ‘Nothing to Do’ with V.P. Pick

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said that the killing of George Floyd and surrounding events in Minneapolis have “nothing to do” with who he will pick as his vice president.

Host Craig Melvin asked, “Sen. Klobuchar (D-MN), of course, Sen. there in Minnesota, reportedly on your shortlist for vice president. She’s reportedly in the early stages of vetting. Her record as a prosecutor in that state, and in the wake of all of this, has come under scrutiny. Has that scrutiny, Mr. Vice President, disqualified her from being vice president?”

Biden responded, “Look, what we’re talking about today has nothing to do with my running for president or who I’d pick as a vice president. It has to do with an injustice we all saw take place and the requirement of an absolute commitment that we speak to it, that justice be served, and we continue to be vigilant to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Something — bad things happen a lot, but it cannot, cannot even remotely be viewed as acceptable or as just what happens. It’s got to stop. We got to speak to it.”

