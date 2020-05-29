CNN’s Cuomo: ‘CNN Is Not Being Victimized,’ ‘This Isn’t about Us’

During CNN’s coverage of the rioting in Atlanta on Friday, host Chris Cuomo said that “CNN is here to tell the story” and that “CNN is not being victimized” by the attacks on the CNN Center in Atlanta. He added that “They’re attacking a lot of things that are going on. This isn’t about us. It’s about our ability to tell the story. That’s not going to change.”

After playing a clip of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ (D) comments about the rioting in Atlanta, including the disorder that took place at the CNN Center, Cuomo said, “CNN is here to tell the story. That’s what we do. CNN is not being victimized, alright? People are attacking the building. They’re attacking a lot of things that are going on. This isn’t about us. It’s about our ability to tell the story. That’s not going to change. There are different situations, different dynamics, in different cities. This is Atlanta. We showed you Minneapolis. It is reverberating in different spots around the country. Because what happened with George Floyd is not unfamiliar to communities, and let’s be honest, it’s not unfamiliar to you either.”

