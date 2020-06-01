Tim Scott: ‘We Need to Hear More Like’ Trump’s Rose Garden Speech

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said that President Trump’s comments in the Rose Garden on Monday were “heartfelt” and “led us in the right direction.”

Scott applauded George Floyd’s family for calling for peace.

He added, “I would say that the president’s comments in the Rose Garden were important. They were significant. They were heartfelt. I think they led us in the right direction. We need to hear more like that from the president. Because frankly, the country rallies around our chief executive when he speaks about bringing the American family together. So, I thought what he said in the Rose Garden was important, it was powerful, and it was necessary.”

Scott later stated, “I certainly give the president all the credit in the world on the comments that he made that were constructive, that were leaning in with compassion for those folks who feel like the justice system has not been working for them. I appreciated his comments today.”

Scott also said that people need to stop focusing on “pointing fingers” and that the focus should be on making progress on the issues of race and justice.

