Jordan on Rosenstein, McCabe Sparring Over Russia Probe: ‘Somebody’s Not Telling the Truth’

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday reacted to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe accusing former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of giving “false” testimony about former FBI Director James Comey’s memos documenting his interactions with President Donald Trump.

Rosenstein the day before was appearing as part of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s review of the investigation into alleged Russia collusion.

In the hearing, Rosenstein said McCabe “was not fully candid” with him, but McCabe called the former deputy attorney general’s claim “completely false.”

Jordan told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that one of the two men is “not telling the truth,” but he believes Senate Judiciary Committee chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “will get to the bottom of it.”

“Look, somebody’s not telling the truth,” Jordan advised, adding former FBI general counsel Jim Baker had previously told Congress that “Rod Rosenstein was serious about wearing a wire” and “was serious about using the 25th amendment to try to remove President Trump from office.”

He continued, “Somebody is not being square, and I guess maybe when you are engaged in this kind of wrongdoing which happened at the upper levels of the FBI, maybe it’s tough to keep your story straight. Maybe that’s the key takeaway here. So, somebody is not telling the truth. I think Senator Graham will get to the bottom of it when he starts bringing all these people into the hearings that he is having.”

