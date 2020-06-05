Scarborough: There’s ‘Silence’ Among Republicans ‘in a Time of a Moral Crisis’

Friday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough called into question Republicans’ “silence” when it comes to speaking out against President Donald Trump.

Scarborough, a former GOP congressman from Florida, argued the United States is in “a possible constitutional crisis.” He then likened Republican silence, which he said is in part due to fear, to a quote by Dante Alighieri, who wrote in Inferno, “The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who in time of moral crisis preserve their neutrality.”

“You know, Katty Kay, you see those Republicans walking past in silence, while we are in the middle of what some of the most respected generals and admirals, military leaders, have said over the last week is an infection point, a possible constitutional crisis that could remake this republic, if people do not begin speaking out against the President of the United States,” Scarborough outlined. “And yet, there is silence from most of those Republicans. There’s a certain Dante quote about people remaining silent in a time of a moral crisis. That seems to be the Republican Party right now.”

He later added, “It’s remarkable that they remain silent because they fear a tweet.”

