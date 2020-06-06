Pence: Mattis Is ‘Wrong’ About Trump

During an interview to air during Fox News Channel’s Saturday broadcast of “Watters’ World,” Vice President Mike Pence pushes back against former Defense Secretary James Mattis’ claim President Donald Trump “divisive” and a “bad guy.”

Pence called Mattis “wrong.”

“I haven’t spoken to General Mattis, but I can tell you he’s wrong,” he said. “But what this president has done in recent days is what every American expects a president to do in times of crisis, and that is put the lives and the property and the liberty of every American first.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor