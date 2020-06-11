Rep. Al Green Calls on Trump to Ban Rebel Flags at His Rally on Juneteenth

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) called on President Donald Trump to ban Confederate flags at his upcoming rally in Tulsa, OK on June 19, which is Juneteenth, a holiday that marks the end of slavery.

Cavuto said, “We do have with us right now, Al Green, who has also criticized the president on a planned Tulsa, Oklahoma, campaign event that was technically on Juneteenth, a holiday that marks the end of slavery. So you thought Congressman that at the very least, the timing was wrong and that the president is insensitive to that timing, that is essentially it?”

Green said, “Yes, I have been critical because quite frankly, it is very insensitive of the president, and there is some other adjectives that I can use, but I will be kind. I think the president understands that this is a special day in the lives of African Americans. It’s the day that General Gordon Granger came to Galveston and told the salves they were free. It is also the place that is of concern, the venue because this is where black people were massacred, Mr. Cavuto—massacred because they were successful black people. They had their own economy, and they were massacred. Also very shameful that the president is doing this in such a way that we might have the person’s attendance with rebel flags. As you know, there are many people, and they want to celebrate events, and they come with their flags. I would hope the president will not allow rebel flags.”

Cavuto said, “I’m wondering whether the president even knew that, whether they would be so deliberate?”

Green said, “I would hope that if they knew, they would not. But he has people who are very learned around him, and they either knew or should have known. Mr. Miller is a very bright man. I don’t agree with all he does. No one can say that he is a person with a low level of intellect.”

