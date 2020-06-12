FNC’s Wallace: Trump Missing ‘Cultural Shift’ — He ‘Runs the Risk of Being Left Behind’

Friday on Fox News Channel, “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace said President Donald Trump was at risk of being left behind during the “major cultural shift” going on in America in response to the death of George Floyd.

Wallace said, “I agree with Kim Strassel, an awfully good columnist for the Wall Street Journal, that Trump is beating Trump right now. You’ve got this major cultural shift. We don’t know how long it will last, but when you see the NFL, Roger Goodell, flipping on kneeling during the national anthem, more remarkably when you see NASCAR with its roots in the South banning the confederate flag, they think that there’s a real cultural shift going on, and what Kim Strassel was saying — and I agree with her— is that the president doesn’t seem to be reacting to that cultural shift and runs the risk of being left behind and that would be a bad place to be when you’re running for reelection.”

