Scarborough: Find Another American President Who Has Ever Talked Like Fascist Leaders Like Trump

Friday, in response to President Donald Trump touting how the National Guard dispersed protesters in Washington, D.C. “like a knife cutting through butter,” MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough advised his viewers to find any other American president who has “ever talked” like a fascist leader.

Scarborough said he cannot think of an American president besides Trump, who has “glorified violence against protesters,” but he said he can think of dictators that have.

“You know, I remember back in December of 2015 when Donald Trump was talking about Muslim bans and Muslim registry, I asked is this what Germany looked like in 1933. You always have to be careful, of course, using analogies that line this president up with anybody. So I won’t say that the president of the United States saying that it was a beautiful thing, police cutting through marchers like a knife cutting butter, I won’t say that’s fascist, I will leave that to our viewers to go back in history and see what fascist leaders have said about if anybody said anything similar to ‘It was a beautiful scene, like knife cutting through butter,'” Scarborough emphasized. “But I’ll just say this. If you can’t find examples of fascist leaders talking about violence against protesters that way, please, your homework assignment for the weekend, if you so choose to take it, is to find an American president that’s ever talked like this.”

He later reiterated, “I can think of no president, I can think of dictators, that have glorified violence against protesters, but certainly no American president that’s ever done that. And Willie, again, the president is talking about shooting protesters, sicking vicious dogs on black people who are protesting outside of the White House, or if not specifically black people, certainly for a march for black rights, for civil rights — just like Bull Connor did in Birmingham in the 1960s. And now yesterday, again at an evangelical church … the president talking about how it was a good thing that police cut through Americans that were protesting like a knife through butter. And he said, ‘It might not be beautiful to a lot of people, but it was beautiful to me.’ That is … deeply offensive and un-American.”

