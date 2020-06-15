Georgia House Speaker: Brooks ‘Was Not Posing a Threat to the Officers,’ Shooting ‘Very Troubling’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Daily Briefing,” Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston (R) commented on the killing of Rayshard Brooks by stating that it is “very troubling” to see someone shot in the back, “it was very, very disturbing to see this individual, who obviously, was not posing a threat to the officers,” be shot in the manner that he was, and that rushes to judgment should be avoided while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigates the shooting.

Ralston said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:10] “Very troubling to see an individual be shot in the back. Obviously, the GBI’s investigating that. I have great confidence in our GBI. They did some amazing work on the Arbery case. I’m going to ask for patience while they complete their investigation. As your prior guest talked about, it is [important] that we get all of the facts out there. I think that we don’t need to rush to judgment. By the same token, it was very, very disturbing to see this individual, who obviously, was not posing a threat to the officers, be shot in the way that he was. It was — it’s very troubling.”

