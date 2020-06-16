Sessions Responds to Trump’s Alabama Campaign Trip for Tuberville: ‘Free to Come,’ ‘Free to Endorse Anybody He Chooses’

Late last week, buzz began to surface that President Donald Trump was going to make a trip to Mobile, AL, to campaign on behalf of former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s bid for the U.S. Senate, and against Jeff Sessions, his former U.S. Attorney General.

Tuesday, during an interview with Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Sessions responded to those reports, saying Trump was free to come to Alabama and campaign for his opponent. However, he argued he was the best candidate to support Trump when he wins reelection, as Sessions predicts.

“He’s free to come anywhere,” Sessions said. “He’s free to endorse anybody he chooses. He’s a free American citizen and the President of the United States. But we’re focused on winning this election here in Alabama by taking our case to the people of Alabama. That’s where I am. I’m at peace with the fact that he has endorsed somebody else. But I’m at peace with the fact that he said what he said he would do. He fights for the issues he said he would fight for. Those were the issues I believed in. Those are the issues I still do believe in, the people of Alabama believe in.”

“I’m ready to get back into that fight, and I’m going to help,” he continued. “I know these issues. I know them well. I know the history of them. I feel strongly it is now time for us to seize the window of opportunity that will come from his reelection. I’m confident it will happen. I know some people might be nervous, but I think it’s going to work out fine. When it is one-on-one, head-to-head, he and Biden — Donald Trump is going to win that battle. He’s going to win the presidency again. But boy, he needs some people who know what he has been campaigning on and how to help him get it done in Congress.”

