CNN’s Tapper: If Bolton Book Claim on China’s Concentration Camps True, It’s ‘Obscene’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” anchor Jake Tapper reacted to an allegation in former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book that President Donald Trump said that China’s concentration camps for Uighurs, a Muslim ethnic minority, was “exactly the right thing to do.”

Tapper said, “There is another national security at play here having to do with the Chinese. Bolton notes in 2018 the Trump administration was considering sanctions against China for how they are treating the Uighurs, these Muslim Chinese. Months later, Bolton writes, ‘At the opening dinner of the Osaka G20 meeting in June 2019, with only interpreters present, President Xi’ — the President of China — ‘had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in China. According to our interpreter, Trump said that President Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do.'”

He added, “That is, if true, obscene. The president of the United States of America, signing off with the Chinese president, go ahead and build your concentration camps locking up this ethnic minority.”

