Conway: We Can’t ‘Pick and Choose’ Who Can Peacefully Assemble Based on Politics

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway defended President Trump’s planned rally in Tulsa, OK by stating that “we can’t pick and choose who can be where, wearing a mask or not, based on our politics,” and that even those who some think are “irredeemable and deplorable” have the same right to assembly as everyone else.

Conway said, “The information I have from the campaign is that it’s happening and I think people want to get out there and express their beliefs peaceably. You’ve seen people do it through protests, through peaceful protests and otherwise, and you’re seeing — you’re going to see people, whether it’s in Tulsa or elsewise, Bret, they want to participate in our great democracy also. I also would say that Oklahoma, I believe is in phase three, and so, you can have gatherings of a certain number indoors, and I know that people are adhering to the protocols. But we can’t pick and choose who can be where, wearing a mask or not, based on our politics, based on whether some people think that folks are irredeemable and deplorable. They have the same rights as anybody else to peacefully assemble — peaceably assemble under our Constitution. And I think it’s important that they do that.”

