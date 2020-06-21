Atlanta Mayor Bottoms: Trump Is a ‘Danger to Our Country’ — Tulsa Rally Was an ‘Embarrassment’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, OK on Saturday, was an “embarrassment” and that she hopes it is a harbinger for things to come.

She said she believed the president was a “danger” to America.

Host Jake Tapper said, “The president held his first rally since the pandemic began last night. What was your response to his remarks?”

Bottoms said, “You know, Jake, like so many people across this country, my first response was that I hope that this is a preview for November. That finally, people are recognizing that this man is a danger to our country, a danger to our democracy, and he should not be the president of the United States of America.”

“That rally was an embarrassment,” she continued. “It was absolutely what the nation does not need right now. He did not speak about healing. He did not recognize any of the racial tensions that are happening across our country. Instead, he does what he always does. He continues to try and divide us and really inflames the worst in people. And so I just hope that this is a good sign that the country is moving on from him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN