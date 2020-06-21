Peter Navarro: ‘That Virus Was a Product of the Chinese Communist Party’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro called the coronavirus pandemic “a product of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Navarro said, “China created this pandemic. They hid the virus, they created that virus, and they sent over hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens here to spread that around and around the world. Whether they did that on purpose, that’s an open question. But that’s a fact.”

He continued, “The Chinese Communist Party did tremendous damage to this society and this economy.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Did you say China created this virus? Did I hear you wrong?”

Navarro replied, “You did not hear me wrong. That virus was a product of the Chinese Communist Party. And until we get some information about what happened in those labs, what happened in that wet market, we know that that virus was spawned in China, that is what I mean. Spawned in China.”

Tapper asked, “Do you think it was purposefully created?”

Navarro said, “That’s an open question.”

Tapper pressed, “Do you have evidence of that?”

Navarro said, “I said that virus came out of China. The Chinese Communist Party is responsible for it.”

He added, “Let us say spawned.”

