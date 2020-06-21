Scott: ‘I Do Wish’ Bolton Came to the House, Testified During Trump Impeachment

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week, ” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said he wished former national security adviser John Bolton had testified before the House in its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

KARL: Of course this comes as John Bolton has made some extraordinary allegations against the president. I know that you know John Bolton well. He is certainly not a member of the deep state. He is not a liberal Democrat. What do you make of his rather serious allegations against the president?

SCOTT: Well, I do wish that Mr. Bolton would have come into the House under oath and testified. One of the things about making allegations in a book for $29.95, certainly is going to be a best seller, I’m sure. The problem is that when you’re not selling it in a book, you’re not putting yourself in a position to be cross-examined. So, for $29.95, you can monetize his national security clearance, but under oath he would have had an opportunity to answer questions and not just make assertions.

It would have been good for him to come to the House, answer the questions under oath and be cross examined so that we would have more information about fact patterns that he suggests are true. So far it looks like he monetized it more than he has actually provided a fact pattern.

KARL: Well, on much of that, the Democrats would probably agree with you, although obviously the president didn’t want him to testify in the House.