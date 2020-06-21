Symone Sanders Calls Trump’s ‘Appalling’ Coronavirus Testing Comment ‘Damning’

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s senior advisor Symone Sanders said on “Fox News Sunday” that President Donald Trump’s comments that he slowed down the testing on coronavirus were “damning.”

Saturday night at a rally in Tulsa, Trump said, “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people. You’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down, please.”

Sanders said, “Look, Donald Trump’s debacle of a rally last night will long be remembered, let’s not forget the president’s campaign required that folks were attending his rally sign a waiver so that if they were to get sick the coronavirus that the campaign would not be held liable. I think the most damning thing from that rally last night, Chris, was, in fact, the president’s admission that he quote-unquote said to his people to slow down the testing. This is an appalling attempt to lessen the numbers only to make them look good. So I think that’s what will be remembered long after last night’s debacle of a rally. The admission of the president that he slowed testing for his political benefit and it’s not for the American people.”

On the protesters not wearing masks, Sanders said, “There is no double standard here, protesting is an American right.”

She continued, “The difference here is we are talking about the president of the United States … holding a rally, not following the precautions that his own public health officials have put out. The president has to lead. President Trump has demonstrated so many times in every sense of the word that he is unable to do so.”

She added, “The difference between folks going out and protesting police brutality and the president planning a rally where six of his own advance staffers before the rally contracted COVID-19 is as clear as day.”

