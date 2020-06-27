Coons Downplays Biden Gaffes; Says Trump ‘Intentionally’ Sending Out Tweets with Errors, Typos — ‘Seeks to Divide Us’

Republicans have made quite a lot of hay out of presumptive 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden’s frequent gaffes, and at times have questioned the former vice president’s ability to serve as commander-in-chief given those qualities.

However, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) says Biden’s slip-ups are a far cry from President Donald Trump, who Coons accused of “intentionally” sending out tweets “with errors and typos,” adding that showed an effort to divide, during an interview with CNN host Michael Smerconish that aired Saturday.

“Well, Michael, he may attempt to,” Coons replied. “The reality is all of us elected know as you just referenced if you’re in front of a mic for 10, 12, 16 hours a day, frankly with cell phones on TV or being recorded in some way digitally all the time. You make minor missteps and gaffes. Everybody knows that Joe Biden didn’t think 120 million people died. He just misspoke. But in the age of Trump, where President Trump chooses to tweet out intentionally, 2:00 and 3:00 a.m. rants that are not just un-factual, that are not just error-filled — they are in some ways hateful distractions from the focus of our country.”

“I think it is awfully rich for him to suggest some of these minor missteps in terms of facts or dates or details that happen to all of us who are elected indicates that Joe Biden is less worthy of the service of the presidency than he is when Trump is intentionally and repeatedly choosing to send out tweets as his official statements that are filled with errors and typos,” he added. “And that, frankly, shows a heart that in too many ways and too many times seeks to divide us, and doesn’t actually connect with the average American and emphasize with the challenges that our nation is facing.”

