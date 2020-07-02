CNN Reporter Bruna Macedo Mugged at Knifepoint During Live Report

Live on CNN Brasil, reporter Bruna Macedo was robbed at knifepoint during her report on rising water levels from heavy rain at Bandeiras Bridge in São Paolo on Saturday.

Macedo greeted the man, who pulled out a knife. As Macedo stepped back, the camera cut to the scene of a rain-soaked street. Macedo then handed the robber two mobile phones.

After the robbery, host Rafael Colombo said, “It was impossible to understand at the time what was happening if it was a homeless person passing by. But after what happened, we cut the image.”

He continued, “He threatened, and she handed over a cell phone, but he knew she had two because she has a private and a corporate one.”

He added, “She had a terrible scare, but she is fine.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN