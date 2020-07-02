Zeldin: De Blasio ‘Needs to Resign’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) called for the resignation of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

Zeldin said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:00] “[W]e’ve seen, over the course of the last few months, this deterioration going on in New York City, where all sorts of crime rates are going up. Remember, this year started with the implementation of cashless bail. You could rob a bank in New York City, be detained, be released that same day…and then go out and rob another bank. And by the way, that’s not some hypothetical. That actually happened. Fast forward to now, where you have the mayor signing off on this movement to defund the police, and New York City council members signing off on this movement. The average person who lives in New York City wants safety and security. They want law and order. They want their city to be free and to prosper and to have opportunity. They want their kids to be able to grow there. And people who live in the area want to be able to go visit and enjoy the city. And everything is going in the wrong direction. The mayor needs to resign. And this city, similarly to when David Dinkins (D) left and Rudy Giuliani (R) came in the early 90s, you need someone else to come in and respect our cops, respect our law and order, and to give the opportunity the city an opportunity to flourish once again.”

