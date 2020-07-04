FNC’s Pirro: ‘It’s Independence Day — Try to Remember How You Felt This Day When You Go to Vote’

Saturday, Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro opened her program with a reminder about the historical significance of Independence Day in the United States, and how its recognition is relevant to modern-day American politics.

Pirro posed the question of the role of government in our system, and what the signers of the Declaration of Independence saw as its role.

“Every year on July 4, America celebrates the anniversary of her independence from Great Britain. The reason is addressed in the Declaration of Independence, where it is written that ‘all men are created equal and possess certain unalienable rights, which include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’ It was agreed that the purpose of government, whose power comes from the consent of the governed, is to secure these rights. On this Fourth of July, do you believe your life, liberty and pursuit of happiness are guaranteed by the government? Or do you feel you are in the middle of another revolution?

She went on to point out the distinctions of the two sides of the political spectrum and how the candidates on the November ballot lined up with those beliefs.

“Remember our forefathers guaranteed life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Pirro added. “If you think anarchy, violence, political correctness, socialism, cancel culture, and hate America is right for you — if you think [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], Elizabeth Warren and the ones who hate America and capitalism are going to give you liberty and happiness, then you know who to vote for. But if you are tired of the lack of law and order, if you feel you are not just some bureaucrat should decide you and your family’s destiny, and what you should decide to say and not to say, a vote for Donald Trump in November won’t come soon enough. It’s Independence Day. Try to remember how you felt this day when you go to vote.”

